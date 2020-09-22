Dubois Co. Health Department offering drive-thru flu clinic Thurs.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department will be offering another drive-thru flu clinic for those 19 years and older starting Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Health officials say you must have your ID and insurance cards with you.
Participants are asked to approach the health department from the north side. Officials say the best method will be US 231 to Division Road and then South on Saint Charles Street.
Participants are then asked to drive into the rear parking lot of the health department at 1187 S. St. Charles Street and present your ID and insurance card.
Daily walk-in flu shots are now available for all ages. The health department’s flu shot hours are 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.
For more information, you may call 812-481-7056.
