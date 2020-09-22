COVID-19 transparency in EVSC schools

“As to whether or not they’ve kept everybody in the school updated as to their processing protocol. I think that’s doubtful, that’s why I think we have a lot of misunderstanding, that’s also the reason that we’re going to be communicating this with all of our employees tomorrow," said Superintendent Dr. David Smith. "We will not release the names of any student or any employee who has a health condition - there’s the want to know and there’s the need to know. We promise everybody that those that need to know will know.”