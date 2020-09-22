Cloudy skies and scattered showers possible soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The first day of Fall brought clouds back into the Tri-State with temps in the low 70s. As the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta move into Mississippi, moisture will travel up to the Ohio Valley on a south wind. A few scattered showers possible late Wednesday and early Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s through Thursday. Stronger south winds will boost temps into the 80s for Friday and the weekend. A cold front will move in from the northwest and bring a chance for showers or thunderstorms beginning late Saturday and continuing into Sunday.