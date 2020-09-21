Wood Memorial returns to in-person classes with hybrid schedule

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Classes at Wood Memorial Junior and Senior High School start again Monday.
They were on the list of some East Gibson Schools who went virtual last week.
According to a post of the school’s Facebook page, they’ll be starting a hybrid schedule Monday.
Students are split into groups according to the first letter of their last name.
Students will only go to in-person classes a couple of days a week. The rest of the time, they’ll be virtual.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.