Wood Memorial returns to in-person classes with hybrid schedule

Wood Memorial returns to in-person classes
By 14 News Staff | September 21, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 5:58 AM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Classes at Wood Memorial Junior and Senior High School start again Monday.

They were on the list of some East Gibson Schools who went virtual last week.

According to a post of the school’s Facebook page, they’ll be starting a hybrid schedule Monday.

Students are split into groups according to the first letter of their last name.

Students will only go to in-person classes a couple of days a week. The rest of the time, they’ll be virtual.

