Warrick Co. School Corporation to provide free meals for virtual students

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, the Food and Nutrition Department will now provide free breakfast and lunch for virtual students.
The Warrick County School Corporation had already announced free meals for in-person students through the end of the year.
The school system says students qualify if they’re attending virtual full-time or are in quarantine.
Meals can be picked up on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Tecumseh Middle/High School- High School front entrance
Boonville High School- Pool entrance (Door J)
Castle North Middle School- Back parking lot- Door #11 (enter off Hwy 261)
Castle South Middle School- Back parking lot- Door #12 (drive around south side of building)
Oakdale Elementary School- North parking lot- Door #4
Newburgh Elementary School- Back parking lot- turn off Gray Street
To participate in the free Grab n' Go meals, you must sign up each week.
Click here to sign up.
We are told a new link will be sent each week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.