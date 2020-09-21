Warrick Co. School Corporation to provide free meals for virtual students

By 14 News Staff | September 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 10:25 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, the Food and Nutrition Department will now provide free breakfast and lunch for virtual students.

The Warrick County School Corporation had already announced free meals for in-person students through the end of the year.

The school system says students qualify if they’re attending virtual full-time or are in quarantine.

Meals can be picked up on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Tecumseh Middle/High School- High School front entrance

Boonville High School- Pool entrance (Door J)

Castle North Middle School- Back parking lot- Door #11 (enter off Hwy 261)

Castle South Middle School- Back parking lot- Door #12 (drive around south side of building)

Oakdale Elementary School- North parking lot- Door #4

Newburgh Elementary School- Back parking lot- turn off Gray Street

To participate in the free Grab n' Go meals, you must sign up each week.

We are told a new link will be sent each week.

