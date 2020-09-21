Trial underway for father charged in baby’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Evansville man accused of killing his baby.
29-year old Jacob Bengert is charged with murder.
Police say his three-month-old died from multiple blunt force trauma.
Officers say Bengert left the scene before they got there.
He was arrested days later.
The baby’s mother, 32-year old Chelsea Marksberry is charged with neglect with serious bodily injury resulting in death.
She is set to go to trial next month.
