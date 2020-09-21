Trial underway for father charged in baby’s death

Jacob Bengert. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff | September 21, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 2:55 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Evansville man accused of killing his baby.

29-year old Jacob Bengert is charged with murder.

[Previous: Father wanted for murder found, in custody; Baby died from massive blunt force trauma, coroner says]

Police say his three-month-old died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Officers say Bengert left the scene before they got there.

He was arrested days later.

The baby’s mother, 32-year old Chelsea Marksberry is charged with neglect with serious bodily injury resulting in death.

She is set to go to trial next month.

Marksberry was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of Neglect - Reckless Supervision - Death of Child. (Source: WFIE/VCSO/WFIE)

