Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 5.
- Camden Gasser - Southridge RB
- 11 carries for 158 yards
- 5 receptions for 96 yards
- 6 touchdowns
- Colton Pence - Memorial QB
- 22-36 passing for 381 yards
- 13 rushing yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Jaheim Williams - Henderson Co. RB
- 9 carries for 183 yards
- 1 reception for 60 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Braden Mundy - Owensboro Catholic RB
- 3 receptions for 138 yards
- 4 rushes for 27 yards
- 4 touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
