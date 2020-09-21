Sunny and mild today, some changes by midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have another sunny and pleasant day ahead of us, but there are some changes on the way for the second half of the week.
We are off to a clear and cool start this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s, depending on your location.
Once the sun rises, those temperatures will start to climb out of the 50s and through the 60s during the first half of the day, eventually topping out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under ample sunshine!
Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50s again by tomorrow morning.
Tuesday, we will start to see a few clouds, but there will still be plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s once again.
Our clouds will continue to increase, and a few showers will be possible for the second half of the week. Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make landfall in Texas later tonight, then turn east and move through the Deep South. It is possible we will see some of the clouds and a couple of showers from the outer edges off that system Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday.
High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but as that warm, tropical air continues to flow into our region, our temperatures will climb into the low 80s Friday and Saturday.
Another round of rain is possible this weekend as a cold front moves in from the northwest. In addition to the rain, that front will also send our high temperatures back into the 70s by Sunday.
