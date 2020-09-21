Planned power outage scheduled for some residents in Bend Gate Rd., Watson Ln. area

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) has scheduled a power outage for some residents in the Bend Gate Road and Watson Lane area.
Officials say the outage is set to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday and should last for about five hours, weather permitting.
There will also be a power outage on Wednesday at the same time.
Electric service will be interrupted during this time so crews can do powerline maintenance.
Any customers who have questions can call HMP&L at 826-2726 and select option three.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.