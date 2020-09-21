Owensboro cancels Halloween event, releases ‘Trick or Treat’ guidelines

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro, in consultation with the Green River Health Department, will cancel its ‘Trail of Treats’ Halloween event, originally scheduled for October 29 in downtown Owensboro.
This would have been the 31st annual event.
“As our community and the State of Kentucky continue the fight against COVID-19, we have decided not to have Trail of Treats this year,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and with the massive turnout that happens every year for the annual Halloween event downtown, it is not feasible to keep people spread out enough to maintain safe social distancing.”
City officials say that door-to-door Trick-or-Treating will be allowed on October 31, but urge community members to follow certain safety guidelines:
- general Trick-or-Treating hours are 5:00-8:00 PM
- do not approach homes with lights turned off
- limit Trick-or-Treating groups to no more than 10 people
- distribute pre-packaged treats only (nothing homemade)
- wear face coverings if 6 ft. social distance cannot be maintained
- wash/sanitize your hands before eating any treats/candies
- be courteous to those around you by maintaining at least 6′ social distance
