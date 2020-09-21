Online learning helps boy with sickle cell disease in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - No pandemic is going to stop Maurice McKenzie of Owensboro.
McKenzie has sickle cell disease. Because of his condition, he won’t be heading back to school on October 12 like his other classmates.
“His immune system gets attacked a little harder, and it can shut him down,” said La’Shawn McKenzie, Maurice’s mother.
McKenzie’s mom, La’Shawen, also has sickle cell disease.
“We look normal. We look like we’re okay and not sick, but somebody could walk down the street and see you doing yard work, and the next minute you’ll be sitting down in severe pain with needing help to get up,” said La’Shawn McKenzie.
Maurice is a 2nd grader at Estes Elementary School. The pandemic has prevented him from returning to in-person learning.
“It’s pretty fun having home school,” said Maurice McKenzie.
With a go-getter attitude and homework help from his Grandma, La’Tonya, online learning isn’t so bad.
“When you get out of school, you’re already at home,” said Maurice McKenzie.
The 7-year-old boy has had seven operations and missed countless days due to having the disease. Now with online learning, he hasn’t missed a day.
Maurice’s mom says he’ll continue to learn online until it’s safe to go back to school.
