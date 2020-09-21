North football remains unbeaten, strives for focus as team gains momentum

“We’re in our third season together now, and I think guys know what to expect,” Paridaen said. “They really trust each other. They’re buying into what the coaches are telling them, and when they go out there and feel like they have something to prove each and every week, I think that’s a recipe for success. Make sure that we don’t get ahead of ourselves. We continue to focus on making sure that we continue to improve each week. I think if we do that, good things will happen. It doesn’t matter if you’re on top or you’re on bottom, you got to approach every week with something to prove.”