North football remains unbeaten, strives for focus as team gains momentum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five weeks into the high school football regular season, and five unbeaten teams remain in our part of Indiana - Jasper, Central, Southridge, Tell City and North.
The Huskies (5-0) have been dominant on both sides of the ball, racking up over 36 points per game on offense, while allowing an average of just six points a game on defense.
Over the last three wins, the Huskies has scored more than 40 points each game and pitched two shutouts. All this momentum has North head coach Joey Paridaen feeling pretty good about his team’s progress, but he wants his players to keep their nose to the grindstone.
“We’re in our third season together now, and I think guys know what to expect,” Paridaen said. “They really trust each other. They’re buying into what the coaches are telling them, and when they go out there and feel like they have something to prove each and every week, I think that’s a recipe for success. Make sure that we don’t get ahead of ourselves. We continue to focus on making sure that we continue to improve each week. I think if we do that, good things will happen. It doesn’t matter if you’re on top or you’re on bottom, you got to approach every week with something to prove.”
The Huskies will host Mater Dei at Bundrant Stadium this Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.