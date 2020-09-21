36 new COVID-19 cases in Green River District; Hopkins Co. up 17 cases

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 14 are in Daviess County, another 14 are in Henderson County, five are in Union County, two are in Ohio County, and there’s one new case in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the district has had a total of 2,907 confirmed cases. They say 2,420 have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 17 new coronavirus cases. They have now had 596 total confirmed cases and 474 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 38 active cases in the county.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,242 cases, 13 deaths, 1,061 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 754 cases, 12 deaths, 689 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 596 cases, 38 deaths, 474 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 455 cases, 9 death, 410 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 641 cases, 4 deaths, 517 recovered
- Webster Co. - 148 cases, 3 death, 127 recovered
- McLean Co. - 76 cases, 1 death, 66 recovered
- Union Co. - 281 cases, 2 death, 179 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 64 cases, 60 recovered
