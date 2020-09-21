New air purifier installed at Mater Dei

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new air purifier was installed at Mater Dei to improve the safety of students and staff.
“First and foremost, I am gracious to our donors who have helped make this possible in making health and safety number one at Mater Dei while helping them grow spiritually and academically.” - Andy Morris, President of Mater Dei Catholic High School
Officials say it’s an iWave™ Air Purifier that’s now in their HVAC systems.
They say it increases precautions against COVID-19 and improves air quality by eliminating LEGIONELLA PNEUMOPHILA, AIRBORNE MOLD SPORES, TUBERCULOSIS (TB), CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE (C.DIFF), E.COLI, MRSA, and other air born bacteria/allergens/viruses.
Officials say SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) has been tested with iWave™. It was determined that at 10 minutes the Covid-19 virus was 84.2% inactivated. At 15 minutes, Covid-19, was 92.6% inactivated and at 30 minutes the virus was 99.4% inactivated.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.