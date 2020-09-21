Muhlenberg, Ohio Co. Schools return to in-person class Monday on hybrid schedule

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg and Ohio County Schools start a hybrid schedule Monday morning, which means some students get to see their teachers in-person once again.
However, school will be different when these students come back to class for the first time since March.
They’ve been virtual so far, but that hybrid schedule kicks in Monday and is a bit different than the others we’ve talked about.
Students will go either Monday, Wednesday, every other Friday, or Tuesday, Thursday, and every other Friday.
We caught up with the principal of Beaver Dam Elementary last week to see these changes. We went to the cafeteria, and we could see it was a lot different this year.
They have desks pointing in the same direction. Cafeteria workers will serve food and clean the desks when students are done. When a desk has been cleaned, another student will then come in to eat.
We also saw inside of a classroom where desks were spread apart and stickers were on the floor showing where kids should stand when it’s time to line up.
It’s been a long process but Principal Ginger Tichenor says she feels prepared.
“We have a plan in place to keep our kids and staff as safe as possible,” Tichenor said. “We feel very comfortable about that. We’ve been working hard with our staff to develop plans for every possible scenario that could come up, so we can keep everyone safe at school.”
Some of those plans include wearing masks at all times unless eating, having water bottles instead of water fountains, having desks spaced apart, but a big one is have assigned seating.
Whether students are in class or in the cafeteria, they have assigned seats, that way if someone tests positive for COVID-19, it’s easier for the health department to see who has been in close contact with that student.
