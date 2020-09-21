More than 5 million COVID-19 tests have been done in Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At an event in Springfield Monday, Governor JB Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state surpassed 5 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
“In a pandemic, widely available testing and faster results mean our people are safer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we’ve steadily added new in-state commercial labs and greater hospital and university lab capacity utilization to get to an average of more than 50,000 tests per day. We do three and a half times the testing the average state does. And we’re one of the fastest states in delivering tests back to our residents. I intend for Illinois to remain a leader in the fight against COVID-19, in part by making sure we are on the leading edge of technology and its proliferation throughout the state.”
On Saturday, Illinois surpassed more than 5 million tests since the beginning of this pandemic – making it one of the first states in the nation to do so.
This benchmark was reached as the state has expanded testing capacity to over 52,000 tests a day on average and as Illinois labs reported more than 74,000 tests in a one-day period over the past weekend – two new highs.
Compared to the rest of the country, Illinois ranks third in the number of daily tests over the last week, behind only California and New York, and currently does 3.5 times the amount of testing than the average state.
Illinois tops the Midwest by a large margin, doing 50 percent more testing than the second highest state, even while those states are among the top ten in the nation.
As of Monday, the state had 275,735 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,457 deaths.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 159 cases
- Wabash County - 143 cases, one death
- Edwards County - 61 cases
- Wayne County - 245 cases, five deaths
