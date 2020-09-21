Mesker Park Zoo to host ‘spooktacular walkthrough’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - October at Mesker Park Zoo is going to look different this year due to COVID-19.
Zoo officials say they’re introducing Old National Bank’s Mesker Zoo Spooktacular Walkthrough.
The event will take place starting October 10 and will run each weekend until November 1.
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden will feature a wide variety of spooky décor, photo ops, treat bag for the kids. Officials say visitors are encouraged to wear a costume and take photos throughout the zoo and hashtag their photos with #MPZSpooktacular.
A prize will be given each day for the best costume.
The Mesker Zoo Spooktacular Walkthrough is included in the general admission ticket. Zoo officials say you can reserve your timed entry tickets online.
