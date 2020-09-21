Memorial High School going virtual due to high number of quarantines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Diocese of Evansville announced that Memorial High School will be moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week.
In a press release, officials say this decision was made as a result of six current positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in a significant number have students having to quarantine as close contacts.
They say the decision is centered around the health and safety of the Memorial family in an effort to stop the risk of further spread.
