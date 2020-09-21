Mainly dry through Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Fall officially begins on Tuesday morning, but the weather has gotten a head start on the calendar. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the lower 50s, and highs will climb into the middle 70s. By Wednesday, we will see increasing clouds moving in from the south as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta move into Louisiana. Some light, scattered showers will be possible, mainly south of the Ohio River. The week finishes out with partly sunny skies and slim chances for showers each day. A cold front will dive into the region over the weekend and may touch off some showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.