Fall Festival half pot booths ready for lines with ticket sales starting Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few days away from being able to buy a West Side Nut Club Half Pot ticket.
Even though the actual Fall Festival isn’t happening this year, one of the most exciting elements of the festival is pushing forward.
You may have seen the half pot booths go up this weekend on the west side of Evansville, and you will be able to start buying your tickets Thursday.
There will be four booths at three different locations, with two walk-up booths and two drive-up.
One booth is at the corner of Franklin Street and 10th Avenue. Another will be located at Franklin and 11th Avenue near Franklin Street Tavern.
Two drive-up booths will be placed in the old Bristol Myers parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
All staff and visitors must follow state guidelines, including social distancing, and wearing a mask.
The winner will be announced live on the club’s Facebook page on October 10 just after 6 p.m.
Last year, the pot totaled more than $1.2 million.
Those ticket sales raise money for local charities in our area.
The winner gets half the pot while the other half goes to charities of the West Side Nut Club’s choice.
Tickets are one for $5, three for $10, 20 for $20, or 50 for $40.
