Castle North Middle School reports first COVID-19 case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle North Middle School reports its first COVID-19 case.
We’re told it was a student there who tested positive.
In a note to parents, Principal John Bertram says students deemed to have been in close contact were initially moved to the school’s smaller gym or contacted by phone while parents were contacted.
We’re told those close contacts will now quarantine for two weeks.
Bertram reminds all parents to not send your child to school if they are showing any symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.