Shots fired situation starts in Daviess County, ends with crash on Hwy 54 in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Owensboro Police Department are working together to investigate a shots fired incident that started in the county and ended in Owensboro.
Major Barry Smith tells 14 News it all started on Thruston Dermont Road, right off of Highway 54 in Daviess County. He says there was gunfire, and two individuals got into their vehicles and headed onto Highway 54.
According to Major Smith, the individuals crashed on Highway 54 near Wendy’s.
We are told OPD is working that crash while the sheriff’s office investigates the shots fired on Thruston Dermont Road.
We will continue to update this story when more information is made available.
