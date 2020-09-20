Owensboro police officer stabbed during altercation with suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been taken into custody after authorities say a police officer was stabbed in the face.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance on the 700 block of Walnut Street around 4:09 p.m. on Sunday.
Ofc. Andrew Boggess says that officers were trying to take 31-year-old Harold Sanders Jr. into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the incident, OPD officials said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers.
Boggess says the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation.
Sanders is being charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, as well as his outstanding warrant.
