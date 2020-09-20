Early arrival for fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Autumnal Equinox is on Tuesday morning at 8:30, but cool, fall air has already arrived across the Tri-State. Sunday morning’s low dropped to 45, and afternoon highs climbed into the mid 70s, a few degrees below normal. Similar conditions will start the work week. Monday’s high will hit 77 with mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will begin to fade on Tuesday as clouds return from the south. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll have a slight chance for showers on Thursday, and better chances for rain by the end of the weekend.