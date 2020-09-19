West Side Nut Club begins assembling ticket booths for Fall Festival half pot drawing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival half pot drawing started to get assembled on Saturday.
Four ticket booths are going to be set up for the drawing this year.
One booth will be at the corner of Franklin Street and 10th Avenue. Meanwhile, another will be located at Franklin and 11th Avenue near Franklin Street Tavern.
Two drive-up booths will be placed in the old Bristol Myers parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and Lloyd Expressway.
Ticket sales will start on Thursday.
Officials are slated to announce the winner on October 10.
