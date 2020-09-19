Vanderburgh County Democratic Party organizes event to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several people came together on Evansville’s east side this weekend to remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday at the age of 87.
The group “Nasty Women of Indiana” held a rally at Vann Park on Saturday to discuss how to make a difference in the 2020 local election, as well as pay homage to the work that Ginsburg had accomplished over the course of her career.
14 News spoke to women at the event who say they looked up to her as someone who paved the way for women’s rights everywhere.
"Being a minority business owner, less than 10% of women own bars and restaurants in the United States, so having someone to look up to - to realize that we can attain the most high, in this case, the Supreme Court - just to be able to see those things,” Amy Word, school board candidate for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation said.
“She’s someone I’ve looked up to for a long time," Sloane Standley, candidate for Vanderburgh County Clerk said. "She’s the definition of overcoming hegemonic masculinity if you will. She’s been an example to countless women, and personally - her loss is very great for me.”
The event was hosted by the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party.
