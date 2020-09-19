State map shows new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh Co.; State cases up 1,104

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Saturday coronavirus update.
Health officials are reporting 1,104 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. They say there are nine new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 110,759 coronavirus cases and 3,278 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the state map, one person has died from COVID-19 in Vanderburgh County.
The state map shows 47 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 26 in Warrick County, 20 in Gibson County, 14 in Dubois County, eight in Spencer County, three in Perry and Posey Counties, and two in Pike County.
On Friday, Woodmont Health in Boonville reported one death.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,271 cases, 29 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 940 cases, 18 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,119 cases, 35 deaths
- Perry Co. - 202 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 294 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 464 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 215 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 136 cases, 1 death
