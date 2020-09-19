Saturday marks 6 months since 1st confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It has now been six months since the first coronavirus cases popped up in the Tri-State area.
Back on March 19, the Green River District Health Department announced its first three COVID-19 cases in Henderson and Owensboro.
“We all knew it was just a matter of time," Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said on March 19 in response to those reported cases.
On that same afternoon, the Deaconess Health System confirmed the first patient from Vanderburgh County tested positive for COVID-19.
In the ensuing weeks following that historic day, state leaders in Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana authorized their stay-at-home orders, requiring businesses that were considered as non-essential to immediately close.
For many people across the Tri-State, our homes became a temporary office.
States and businesses finally began the process of reopening in May.
Shortly afterward, statewide mask mandates were issued and face masks became required in public spaces.
As the summer drawn to a close, students returned to the classroom with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, while some in Kentucky continue to attend school virtually.
According to state numbers, 11,418 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Tri-State area in the last six months. Over this same time period, 194 citizens have lost their lives due to complications with the virus.
