Marching bands get moment to shine at EVSC Band Showcase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The north side of Evansville was filled with the sounds of percussion, brass and woodwinds this weekend.
On Saturday, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation held its marching band showcase, which included all five of the city’s public high schools. Other area schools like Castle High School and Jasper High School also participated in the event.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity was limited to 500 people inside the stadium at one time. This meant they had to have multiple sessions in order to switch out bands and their supporters.
“The essence of life is getting to make music and be together, so I think this finds that silver lining in the pandemic and allows us to do some things," Dwight Emmert, the EVSC director of fine arts said. "Tonight, we’re honoring each senior from each of the bands, but this is about keeping all this alive and keeping it going. So while we are honoring the seniors, it’s all about what’s the future hold.”
The event was also live-streamed on the EVSC’s official Facebook page due to the limited capacity.
