EVPL Oaklyn location closed after employee is exposed to COVID-19
By Makayla Neukam | September 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 12:32 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Oaklyn branch is closed after an employee experienced “prolonged exposure” to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

We are told that team member is awaiting their test results and that they last worked Friday.

EVPL Oaklyn Branch is closed starting Saturday for deep cleaning and will reopen Monday, October 5.

EVPL says they will continue to follow best practices put forth by health officials to ensure their facilities are safe for library users and staff.

