EVPL Oaklyn location closed after employee is exposed to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Oaklyn branch is closed after an employee experienced “prolonged exposure” to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
We are told that team member is awaiting their test results and that they last worked Friday.
EVPL Oaklyn Branch is closed starting Saturday for deep cleaning and will reopen Monday, October 5.
EVPL says they will continue to follow best practices put forth by health officials to ensure their facilities are safe for library users and staff.
