Cool and dry for the next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures dipped into the mid 40s for the first time this season on Saturday morning. High pressure will keep skies clear for the next week. Temperatures will run a bit cooler than normal with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 40s Sunday to the lower 50s next week. Rain chances are zero through at least Thursday, and then only a slight chance for showers appears by next weekend. Normal high this time of the year is 80 and normal low is 55.