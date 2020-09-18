Wood Memorial starting hybrid schedule Monday

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Wood Memorial is returning to in-person classes on a hybrid schedule.
Here is the full post about Monday’s return.
Wood Memorial Jr/Sr High School will be returning on Monday, September 21, with a Hybrid Schedule. We will have 3 groups (A,B,C) during the week of September 21-25.
All students A-L will be in GroupA.
All students M-Z will be in GroupB.
*There will be a handful of AP classes that may move a student from one group to another. You will be notified by that teacher as to which group your student may move to...
During this hybrid model, we will also have a GroupC for those students that need or want extra time with their studies- or for those who have a lack of internet connection at home. This group will meet on campus on Wednesday. This will be a required day for GroupC students.
If we are in this model for multiple weeks, GroupC will fluctuate per week and will be established by Monday for that week. This will be per teacher and per individual.
All A group students (A-L) will be on campus Monday and Thursday
All B group students (M-Z) will be on campus Tuesday and Friday
All C group students will have an additional on-campus day on Wednesday
Four Options:
(A only) M and Th
(B only) T and F
(A and C) M, W, Th
(B and C) T, W, F
Days:
Monday- A
Tuesday- B
Wednesday- C
Thursday- A
Friday- B
Off-Campus days will be required virtual days that your student will be required to interact with Google Classroom and/or Google Meet. Your individual teachers will let you know how this will work. Virtual/Hybrid attendance is required. Please do not allow your students to schedule non-school work commitments during school hours. AP classes and dual credit classes MUST meet on a regular basis.
All sports will be played during this hybrid schedule. All practices will be on schedule as well. We will be making announcements regarding Homecoming as soon as we have that information.
All tech classes will remain on regular schedules. All tech students will need to ride EGSC busses to tech schools.
Thank you for your patience and support during this time.
