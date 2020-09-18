Vanderburgh Co. health officials discuss recent COVID-19 trends

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ISDH Coronavirus Dashboard shows an upward trajectory of positive cases in Vanderburgh County since Labor Day weekend.
46 new cases were reported on Friday, and a weekly single-day high of 50 was reported on Tuesday.
“Basically what that means is, we do still have community spread. People are contracting the virus and spreading to their close contacts," said Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department has reported five deaths in Vanderburgh County this week as well. Gries says the recent holiday weekend, as well as schools being in session could have contributed to the increase in cases, but it’s hard to tell. Gries says they continue to see cases within the 20 to 40 age bracket.
“Those are the folks that may not take this as seriously, may not be as social distanced from their family and friends as they could be," said Gries.
In Warrick County, health officials say they have had their hands full with an influx of cases in long-term care facilities.
Transcendent Healthcare of Boonville has had 28 residents and nine employees test positive.
Woodmont Health Campus has had 43 positive cases among residents and employees.
Gries says they continue to monitor long-term care facilities in Vanderburgh County.
“We haven’t seen really an increase in number of cases in terms of residents at long-term care facilities. That’s really good, that is promising," said Gries.
