United Way holds ‘Day of Sharing’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was supposed to be United Way’s Day of Caring where thousands of volunteers would help others across the Tri-State.
Due to the pandemic, United Way hosted an online “Day of Sharing” instead where they shared photos and videos from past Days of Caring.
Since it’s all virtual this year, that means many of the organizations that thrive from the volunteers won’t be receiving that extra help.
Ark Crisis Center in Evansville is one of those organizations.
“Day of Caring is a very special day, not only in terms of volunteerism and getting folks out, but they also get a chance to learn a little bit more about our mission. They get to feel what it’s like to be here at Ark, and take care of these really special children,” said Angie Richards Cheeks with Ark Crisis Children’s Center.
Ark says they will gladly accept volunteers if they wish to help with landscaping, deep cleaning, and interacting with the children at the center.
