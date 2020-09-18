Thorntons on S. Green River Rd. temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Thorntons gas station located on South Green River Road temporarily closed after management says one of its employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement sent to 14 News on Thursday evening, Thorntons officials say the store was closed as a precautionary measure and a third party has been brought in to disinfect the facility.
14 News was also told that other store employees have been tested and their results came back negative.
The gas station is set to reopen on Friday morning at 6 a.m.
