Several KY communities receive share of nearly $15M in CARES Act reimbursements

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Several Tri-State communities are receiving a share of $14.9 million in CARES Act reimbursements from the State of Kentucky.
The funds will be used for a number of different things, all related to COVID-19.
Here are the communities receiving money:
- Owensboro - $4,300,651
- Hopkinsville - $2,230,969
- Daviess County - $1,456,424
- Henderson - $1,388,800
- Hopkins County - $565,650
- Central City - $413,750
- Hartford - $63,558
- Beaver Dam - $48,519
- Lewisport - $46,638
- Morton’s Gap - $8,824
In some instances, the money will be used for testing sites, more PPE, and disinfectants.
