Several KY communities receive share of nearly $15M in CARES Act reimbursements
By 14 News Staff | September 18, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:36 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Several Tri-State communities are receiving a share of $14.9 million in CARES Act reimbursements from the State of Kentucky.

The funds will be used for a number of different things, all related to COVID-19.

Here are the communities receiving money:

  • Owensboro - $4,300,651
  • Hopkinsville - $2,230,969
  • Daviess County - $1,456,424
  • Henderson - $1,388,800
  • Hopkins County - $565,650
  • Central City - $413,750
  • Hartford - $63,558
  • Beaver Dam - $48,519
  • Lewisport - $46,638
  • Morton’s Gap - $8,824

In some instances, the money will be used for testing sites, more PPE, and disinfectants.

