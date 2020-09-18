Schools urge sports fans to wear masks so teams can keep playing

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association says several schools are in danger of having their sport programs shut down because people are reportedly ignoring mask wearing guidelines at athletic events.
Ahead of its home game, Apollo High School is urging fans to follow the rules to keep the season alive.
Apollo is hosting Meade County.
There’s a 20% attendance cap.
So visitors will be allowed roughly 180 fans. The home has room for about 500 more.
The athletic director says regardless of how anyone feels about wearing a mask, fans should do for the sake of student athletes wanting to play.
“School is not just academics. Curriculum is everything they’re involved in — whether it’s the band, drama club, school musical, sporting event, whatever it is. That’s a critical part of the education process of a child. Athletics is a big part of that. Kids really gravitate to that. It’s a mechanism that can help them excel in school because they know they have to meet certain criteria to be able to play, so they’ll keep their grades up,” said Apollo High School Athletic Director Dan Crume.
Families are allowed to sit together, but should space away from others.
They are also allowing dance and cheer squads to participate.
