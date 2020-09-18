Schools urge sports fans to wear masks so teams can keep playing

“School is not just academics. Curriculum is everything they’re involved in — whether it’s the band, drama club, school musical, sporting event, whatever it is. That’s a critical part of the education process of a child. Athletics is a big part of that. Kids really gravitate to that. It’s a mechanism that can help them excel in school because they know they have to meet certain criteria to be able to play, so they’ll keep their grades up,” said Apollo High School Athletic Director Dan Crume.