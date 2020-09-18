Ohio & Muhlenberg Co. schools to return to class Monday on hybrid schedule

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, more students will be returning to class for the first time in months.
Ohio County Schools will be moving to a hybrid learning schedule starting Monday.
That means some will remain virtual while others learn on campus to help with social distancing.
They say the first week of school will be a “B” week, meaning group “A” will attend Monday and Wednesday while group “B” will attend on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Also on Monday, Muhlenberg County Schools begin hybrid learning.
However, before the door even open, school leaders tell us 33 students and 18 staff members are in quarantine.
School officials say these numbers could change by Monday.
The grade level affected by the quarantined staff members will continue with virtual learning.
However, they say about 40 percent of the student has chosen to continue learning virtually.
