North RB earns POTW honors following 3-TD performance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North running back Capoleton Presswood was named the Week 4 Touchdown Live Player of the Week, earning the accolade in his third straight nomination of the season.
“First and foremost, offensive line," Presswood said. "I feel like without them, I can’t rush for what I rush and score for what I score for. I feel like all props go to my offensive line and I thank them every game.”
The standout senior ran for 216 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Huskies to a 42-14 victory over Reitz.
“For me, I can just stay in the playbook and listen to my coaches,” Presswood said. “Take their advice, because I know they’re going to lead me to the right direction.”
Presswood is averaging 151 yards per game with seven touchdowns on the season, as the Huskies (4-0) are off to the program’s best start in over 20 years.
“Every time we come to practice, we want each other to get better," the senior running back said. "We’re bickering and hollering at each other, but at the end of the day it’s all love and we’re teammates, and we all want one goal and that’s to win games.”
North travels to Enlow Field in Week 5 to face Bosse (0-4) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
