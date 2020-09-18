New COVID-19 deaths reported in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Friday 1,499 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.
The state has now had a total of 109,683 confirmed positive cases and 3,270 deaths.
The coronavirus map shows two new COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh County, bringing their total deaths to 28, as well as one new death in Warrick County.
The map also shows 52 new cases in Warrick County, 46 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Spencer County, six new cases in Dubois County, and there’s one new case in both Posey and Pike counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,227 cases, 28 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 927 cases, 18 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,093 cases, 35 deaths
- Perry Co. - 199 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 291 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 444 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 207 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 134 cases, 1 death
