More information on the Fall Festival expected

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re expected to get some information Friday morning on a very different 2020 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
You won’t see the booths and the crowds on Franklin Street, but there are still some things taking shape within the next couple of weeks.
Nut Clubbers will share information Friday morning around 11:30 on a few events that are still happening.
We know the half pot will take place. You’ll be seeing those booths go up soon with tickets going on sale next Thursday.
We’re also hearing events like the King and Queen contest might still happen this year with some changes.
Many are also concerned about the food and the funds those non-profits, who have booths on the street every year, are losing.
