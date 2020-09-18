More Hopkins Co. businesses receive mask citations

HOPKINS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - More Hopkins County businesses were cited Friday for mask mandate violations.
Health officials say either employees were not wearing masks or requiring customers to wear masks at Sureway, McDonalds on North Main, Walmart, and Arby’s.
Thursday, officials said several other businesses were cited, including EZ Mart, Gill’s Fuel Mart, Marco’s Pizza, Wick’s Well, YMCA, Catering and Creations Express 1, Sonic on North Main Street, and South Main Diner.
Fines start at $50 to $100 dollars.
