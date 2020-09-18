Mayor Winnecke announces recipients of 2020 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Lisa Vaughan and Alex Burton as recipients of the 2020 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award.
Burton and Vaughan created Feed Evansville, an initiative that focuses on providing food and meals to those in need.
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feed Evansville identified a gap in our community’s food security,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Lisa and Alex truly embody the spirit of the award’s namesakes. They created and executed a strong community vision, while simultaneously supporting all of Evansville’s citizens in the most humanitarian manner.”
The award is announced every year at United Way of Southwest Indiana’s Day of Caring event. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the announcement was made virtually on Friday during United Way’s Day of Sharing Facebook event.
“I’m so grateful and honored to receive this award,” said Vaughan. “This award belongs to our volunteers and community partners. Feed Evansville would not exist without them. Together we will continue to work for our city.”
“I’m deeply honored to accept this award,” said Burton. “We will continue to work with our partners to meet the needs of our community as it relates to accessing food.”
The award, named for both the City of Evansville’s founder, Hugh McGary, Jr. and retired bank executive Bob Jones, was established to honor special citizens who offer distinguished service for the advancement of the city and region.
Jones was the first recipient of the award in 2019.
