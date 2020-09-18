Green River District reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 3 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 62 new coronavirus cases Friday.
Of those new cases, 24 are in Daviess County, 18 are in Union County, 10 are in Henderson County, four are in McLean County, three are in Ohio County, two are in Webster County, and there’s one new case in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 2,819 confirmed cases in the district. They say 2,369 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing three new COVID-19 cases. They have had 579 total cases throughout the county and 579 recoveries.
Muhlenberg County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Dunmor Fire Department on Monday, as well as at the Midland Community Center on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,214 cases, 13 deaths, 1,046 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 747 cases, 12 deaths, 689 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 579 cases, 38 deaths, 473 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 452 cases, 9 death, 409 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 616 cases, 4 deaths, 498 recovered
- Webster Co. - 145 cases, 3 death, 123 recovered
- McLean Co. - 75 cases, 1 death, 66 recovered
- Union Co. - 253 cases, 2 death, 168 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 64 cases, 59 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.