Gibson Co. Deputies: Driver caught with large amount of pot and cash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Vincennes man was arrested Friday in Gibson County, after deputies say the recovered more than a pound of marijuana and $2,000 in cash.
They say just before 12:30 p.m. there was a call about a possible impaired driver at Sam’s Mart on N. Main Street in Princeton.
A witness says the driver of a red Cadillac had hit a curb.
Deputies say they spotted the car a spoke with the driver, 29-year-old Tyler Alka of Vincennes.
They say there was an overwhelming odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the car, and small pieces of marijuana were on Alka’s shirt and pants.
Deputies say they found the following items:
-12 Clear Ziploc baggies containing marijuana
-1 clear Ziploc baggie containing a sticky brown colored wax-form substance that field tested positive for marijuana
- 15 small sealed yellow packages of THC edibles with brand names such as “Stoney Patch, Stoner Patch, and Stoner Patch Dummies”
- 3 boxes of smoking cartridges that contained cannabis
- empty baggies
- a digital scale
- $2,227 in cash
Deputies say the marijuana totaled 1.6 pounds.
Alka was charged with Dealing in Marijuana over 30 grams.
