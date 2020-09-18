Four Freedoms Veterans Parade canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade that normally takes place on West Franklin Street in November has been canceled.
The Board of Directors says it’s necessary for the safety of participants and viewers.
“The current pandemic state that we are all living in has forced the board to make a very hard and disappointing decision not to hold this year’s parade. Some of the considerations that went into the decision were the ages, and health of our veterans,” they said.
The board says the normal schedule of the second Saturday of November will return next year.
The 2021 Four Freedoms Veterans parade is scheduled for November 13, 2021.
