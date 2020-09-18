Evansville police investigating shooting that injured 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers say they were sent to the area of Riverside and Linwood for a shots fired call around 9 Thursday night.
They say the caller told dispatch that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they say they couldn’t find a victim. After checking the area, police say they were able to follow drops of blood to the 800 block of Waggoner where they eventually found the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital where officers say he was treated for a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.
According to the press release, the victim told authorities that he was walking in the area of the 1600 block of South Linwood when he was shot at five times by a short male who the victim was not familiar with.
Law enforcement says the victim is expected to be ok.
If anyone has information about this, you are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.
