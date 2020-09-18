Evansville board approves grant money for numerous city organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several city organizations will soon be receiving grant money.
The Evansville Board of Public Works approved contracts for annual grant block funding on Thursday afternoon.
These grants come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help urban areas improve housing and expand economic opportunities.
The city council approved the fund allocations last spring, but contracts weren’t approved by the board until Thursday.
These contracts offer financial assistance to places like the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, Arc of Evansville, the Missing Pieces Community Development Corporation in Vanderburgh County, and HOPE of Evansville.
Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelly Coures says these grants help multiple organizations throughout the city.
Coures says other programs like the Evansville Association for the Blind and Tri-State Food Bank will receive grants as well.
