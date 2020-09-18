EPD releases body cam video after man accuses officers of causing shoulder injury, violating rights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accusing Evansville police officers of injuring his shoulder and violating his rights during a situation last month.
The man admits he was not wearing a mask inside a store, which apparently did not sit well with employees.
In a Facebook video, the same man mentions bringing a lawsuit against both the Evansville Police Department and CVS.
EPD identified the man as 23-year-old Craig Allen Hammonds.
“As y’all can see, I’m in a sling," Hammonds said on the Facebook video.
His video was posted on August 19 - two days after talking with officers at the CVS Pharmacy on Morgan Avenue.
Officers were told the man was refusing to leave.
“I was informed that I had to wear a mask so I said okay, I took a mask from the lady and started walking back to the back of the CVS," Hammonds explained. “A few moments later, a few other employees told me I had to have a mask on. Well, I had a mask. She told me she was going to call the cops on me.”
Hammonds was escorted outside after officers arrived, where he explained that he was trying to pick up an item for his wife and admitted he was not wearing the mask.
“The Governor’s order has still said you have to wear a mask, so you’re still at fault. Do you understand?" One of the responding officers said.
“Yes ma’am,” Hammonds replied.
”After I was illegally searched, illegally stripped of my gun, and my rights taken all the way around," Hammonds went on to say in the video. "Did not tell me why I was being detained. Did not tell me why I was being placed in handcuffs, other than they’re going to go in to talk to the store associates.”
EPD says no force was ever used and the city attorney is looking forward to this debate.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.