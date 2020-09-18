Cool and sunny weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have not seen high temperatures this cool since May! After starting the day in the mid 50s, Evansville only made it to 73° this afternoon. That is more typical for early to mid-October, not mid-September.
Temperatures will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s rather quickly this evening under clear skies. We may be dipping into the upper 50s by the end of tonight’s high school football games. By Saturday morning, we will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s, so you will probably want a jacket if you are out late tonight or early tomorrow.
Much like today, Saturday will be full of sunshine but still unseasonably cool. Saturday will not be quite as breezy as Friday, but our temperatures will, once again, only make it into the low 70s. Some locations, especially north of I-64, may not even make it out of the 60s!
Saturday night will be clear and chilly with another round of low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
We keep the mostly sunny skies going through next week, and our weather will warm up a bit. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Sunday and upper 70s to low 80s throughout the workweek. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
